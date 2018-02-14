Last week, UA Little Rock Police Department had reports of breaking and entering, vandalism and fire. Breaking and Entering Officer Gary McGee received a report about a possible breaking and entering at Parking Lot #13 on Feb. 5, at 4:19 p.m. According to the police report, a UA Little Rock student returned to her car […]
The 15:17 to Paris
“The 15:17 to Paris” is a movie whose subject is more than worthy of silver-screen adaptation, and one which attempts to approach this subject in a three-dimensional, human manner. But wooden acting, unconvincing dialogue and a Wikipedian approach to storytelling lead to a viewing experience flatter than a penny left on the railroad tracks. The […]
‘Winchester’ movie review: the supposed-to-be horror movie
A haunted, nearly 200 room, ever expanding mansion with a creepy old widow, all based on actual, real life events. Sounds like the perfect recipe for a great horror flick, right? Wrong. “Winchester”, written and directed by the Spierig Brothers, is a movie based on the haunted Winchester mansion in San Jose, Calif. The film […]
Fifty Shades Freed
“Fifty Shades Freed,” the third and final installment of the Fifty Shades film franchise, was released in theaters Friday, Feb. 9, around the world. While the second film ends on the couple’s lavish engagement celebration, this film begins at the equally lavish wedding of Anastasia Steele and her young tycoon lover, Christian Grey. The wedding is […]
This Week in SGA: Feb. 12
The SGA discussed delays in their eStem survey release and the Trojans football feasibility study at their weekly meeting. President Brian Gregory said the survey of student opinions on eStem discussed at the previous SGA meeting needs to be revised. He said the biases of the creators–himself and SGA Adviser Jenny Dodson–were too evident in the survey […]
Battle of the Trojans ends LR women’s Sun Belt streak
Little Rock (LR) women’s basketball lost their game against the Troy Trojans Saturday afternoon, ending their 12-game winning streak. The game was hosted at the Trojan Arena in Troy, Ala., where LR scored 70 points to Troy’s 76. LR’s top performers of the game were Terrion Moore with 13 points, five assists and 10 rebounds, […]
Andre Jones, LR’s leading scorer, dismissed from men’s basketball program
Monday, Little Rock (LR) men’s basketball announced the dismissal of sophomore guard Andre Jones for “conduct detrimental to the program,” according to head coach Wes Flanigan. The announcement came two days after Jones, LR’s leading scorer this season, was ejected for a verbal exchange with an official in Saturday night’s loss versus Georgia State. Jones’ […]
Mandela’s Assistant Visits Little Rock
The Clinton Presidential Library hosted speaker, Zelda la Grange, the Executive Personal Assistant to former South African President Nelson Mandela, on Monday, Feb. 5. A crowd of over 100 people attended the event, in which la Grange told the story of her life with Mandela, working with him for 19 years. Her speech was accompanied […]
This Week in SGA: Feb. 5
The Student Government Association swore in two new senators-at-large this week: freshman Joshua Johnson, and junior Makayla Ealy. In addition, President Brian Gregory announced that a survey of student opinion on eStem will arrive soon. Joshua Johnson, a business major, ran for a senator-at-large position the previous semester, but did not win. However, he has […]
Campus Police Beat: Week of January 28
Last week, UA Little Rock Police Department had two reports involving vehicles, 2 reports involving lost or stolen property, and a report of a disturbance between a student and professor. Disturbance On Feb. 1, at about 11:00 a.m., Officer Mayor received a phone call about a disturbance in the ETAS building between a student and […]
